Naidu to launch Matsyakara Bharosa in SKLM dist today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will launch Matsyakara Bharosa scheme at Budagatlapalem village of Etcherla constituency in Srikakulam district on Saturday. He will also interact with fishermen and distribute Rs 20,000 to each of them as part of the scheme that was approved in the recent cabinet meeting.

The Chief Minister had promised to pay Rs 20,000 to each fisherman during his election campaign.

Meanwhile, the ban on fishing will be in force for two months to boost production of fish and prawns. The State government used to provide financial assistance to fishermen during the fishing ban period.

The Chief Minister is in Delhi to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the relaunch of Amaravati development works. On his return, Naidu will be in Srikakulam district to launch the Matsyakara Bharosa scheme.

Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries K Atchannaidu is supervising the arrangements for Saturday’s event.