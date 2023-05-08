Naidu to take part in ‘Idemi Kharma’ programme in Vizag, Anakapalli dists

Visakhapatnam: TDP State general secretary and North Andhra in-charge Buddha Venkanna announced that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu will take part in ‘Idemi Kharma’ programme in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli from May 16 to 18.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he said it was a bad omen for the State that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power. “He was laying foundation stones for the projects initiated by the TDP,” he stated.

Expressing concern, the TDP leader said the ruling party looted the assets of Visakhapatnam. “Naidu who served as the Chief Minister of the State for three times has no property in Visakhapatnam. I will step away from politics if it was proved wrong but are the YSRCP leaders willing to do the same if the TDP provided the list of the assets looted by them in Visakhapatnam,” he challenged. He said people should take the right decision in 2024 elections and teach a befitting lesson to the YSRCP.