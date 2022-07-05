Naidu to take part in mini Mahanadu tomorrow

Tirupati: As part of his districts' tour, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu will tour the new Annamayya district for the first time on July 6. He will participate in the mini Mahanadu at Madanapalle. He will also hold Assembly constituency level review meetings and launch Badude Badudu campaign against rising prices and taxes on the next two days in Kalikiri and Nagari respectively.

It may be recalled that after the huge success of TDP Mahanadu in Ongole, Naidu has decided to start a year-long tour to cover the entire state to step up the campaign against the failures of the state government. It was also decided that he will spend three days in each district and participate in party activities and ignite the fighting spirit among the cadres and the leaders.

Disclosing the details of Naidu's visit, former minister and senior TDP leader N Amaranatha Reddy told The Hans India that the TDP supremo will be reaching Madanapalle at 3 pm on July 6 from Bengaluru airport and take part in mini Mahanadu. He will have a night halt at Kalikiri on that day.

On July 7, Naidu will have detailed reviews with coordination committees of all Assembly segments in Rajampet parliamentary constituency in a function hall there. As per the tentative schedule, he will reach Tirupati in the night after the review meetings and stay at Y-convention near Renigunta.

On the third day of his tour, the TDP chief will conduct roadshows in two Assembly constituencies – Nagari and Karvetinagaram — of GD Nellore constituency and conduct Badude Badudu campaign. Amaranatha said that the failures of the government and the huge taxes it imposed on the people will be exposed during the mini Mahanadu and road shows. In the review meeting with party leaders, the Party chief will have a post-mortem of party activities in each Assembly constituency.

The party leaders have been conducting meetings ahead of Naidu's visit. The leaders have been focussing on the roadshows in Nagari and Karvetinagaram to make them successful. Needless to say that Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy is representing GD Nellore constituency under which Karvetinagaram falls whereas Nagari is being represented by minister RK Roja.