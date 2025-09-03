Naidu warns of stern action against fertilizer black mkt

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday issued a stern warning against black marketing of urea and other fertilizers, stating that those involved in it would be punished. He assured farmers that there was no need to worry about fertilizer supplies, as “the state has more than adequate stock”.

The Chief Minister made these remarks during a review meeting onhorticulture crops and fertilizer availability held in Amaravati on Tuesday. He directed the officials to use e-crop data to track the total area, types of crops being cultivated in the state and monitor fertilizer usage. Naidu emphasised the need for constant supervision to prevent any problems for farmers. Officials reported that the state has received an additional 91,000 metric tonnes of urea this year compared to last, bringing the total supply to 2.02 lakh metric tonnes, which is more than the actual demand.

Similarly, the supply of DAP has increased by 16,000 metric tonnes, totaling 51,700 metric tonnes. Complex fertilizers also saw a significant boost, with an additional 1.20 lakh metric tonnes supplied, bringing the total to 2.72 lakh metric tonnes. The Chief Minister noted that despite these ample supplies, some individuals were spreading misinformation. He instructed officials to use the Integrated Fertilizer Management System to track urea consumption.

Further, Naidu asked officials to work towards making Andhra Pradesh a state free of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. He directed them to educate farmers on how to reduce the use of these substances. He also proposed offering subsidies and incentives to farmers who reduce their reliance on chemical inputs.

He said that this initiative will be monitored through Rythu Seva Kendras, which will regularly record fertilizer usage data. The Chief Minister stressed that farmers must not incur losses and called for minimum prices for 11 key horticulture crops to be set to cover cultivation costs.

Additionally, Naidu also issued clear directives to officials to purchase the entire onion crop from farmers. He suggested using local community halls to store and dry the onions. The meeting also addressed payments to tobacco farmers, with officials noting that while Rs 54 crore has been paid for HD Burley tobacco, another Rs 59 crore is pending. The review meeting was attended by Agriculture Minister Achannaidu, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, and other senior officials from the agriculture and marketing departments.