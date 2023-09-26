Naidu’s 45-year political life unblemished: Bhuvaneswari

Jaggampeta(Kakinada district): TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife N Bhuvaneswari criticised the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for doing harm to the people by sending a leader, who worked hard for the welfare of the people, to jail. People are with Naidu, she added.

She participated in a protest organised by women and TDP leaders against the arrest of Naidu here on Monday. After garlanding and paying tributes to former CM NT Rama Rao’s statue, she addressed the TDP ranks. She said that Naidu’s 45 years of political life was connected with the people and he never expected people’s money. Wherever disasters occur in the State and the country, the NTR Trust will be ahead of the government in its services, she added. She informed that 2,000 orphan children are being educated for free through NTR Trust. She said Naidu is a leader, who creates wealth and he went to jail for people. She questioned whether it was his mistake to work to change the future of the youth.

Bhuvaneswari said IT professionals, who came to express their solidarity, were blocked, their cell phones were also confiscated and their privacy was violated. She expressed confidence that Naidu would come out like a lion and work for the people again. Former MLA Jyothua Nehru and other party leaders accompanied her. Earlier, Bhuvaneswari visited Lord Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy at Annavaram and performed a special puja. Peddapuram MLA Chinnarajappa, former MLA Kondababu, party leaders Jyotula Naveen, NSV Verma, Yanamala Divya, Yanamala Krishnadu and others accompanied her.