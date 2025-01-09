Live
- Angel funding platform launched to boost Vokkaliga entrepreneurs
- Brave dog saves family from devastating fire in Gangavathi
- BJP slams cong govt over facilitating surrender of Maoists
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 09 January, 2025
- Create fear among criminals,CM tells cops
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on 9 January, 2025
- Poco X7 and X7 Pro Set to Launch Today: Key Features, Prices, and How to Watch
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges check the rates on 9 January, 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges check the rates on 9 January, 2025
- Punjab Police Slap Terrorism Charges On MP Amritpal Singh In High-Profile Murder Case
Just In
Naidu’s security beefed up with new counter action team
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s security has been beefed up following alerts about possible threat from Maoists.
Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s security has been beefed up following alerts about possible threat from Maoists. As part of it, a six-member counter action team has been added to the existing special security group, including Black Cat (NSG) commandos and SSG staff.
It may be noted that NSG Black Cat commando force protection was provided to Chandrababu Naidu after Tirupati Alipiri bomb blast incident and continued even when he served as opposition leader.
As per the routine security arrangements, a three-layer security will provide protection to the Chief Minister, including NSG, SSG and armed forces.
While the two-layered security will focus on protecting Chandrababu Naidu, now in addition to the existing security force, the counter action team will provide security when Chief Minister visits other places in the state. The counter action team was trained under SSG.
The counter action team will focus on preventing attacks from outside, when the Chief Minister visits other places in the state. The counter action team was pressed into service during Chandrababu’s two-day Kuppam tour.