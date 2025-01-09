Naidu’s security beefed up with new counter action team

Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s security has been beefed up following alerts about possible threat from Maoists. As part of it, a six-member counter action team has been added to the existing special security group, including Black Cat (NSG) commandos and SSG staff.

It may be noted that NSG Black Cat commando force protection was provided to Chandrababu Naidu after Tirupati Alipiri bomb blast incident and continued even when he served as opposition leader.

As per the routine security arrangements, a three-layer security will provide protection to the Chief Minister, including NSG, SSG and armed forces.

While the two-layered security will focus on protecting Chandrababu Naidu, now in addition to the existing security force, the counter action team will provide security when Chief Minister visits other places in the state. The counter action team was trained under SSG.

The counter action team will focus on preventing attacks from outside, when the Chief Minister visits other places in the state. The counter action team was pressed into service during Chandrababu’s two-day Kuppam tour.