Namo Yuva Run organised

Guntur: Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra said that organising “Namo Yuva Run” as part of PM Modi’s birthday celebrations with the message ‘Say No to Drugs’ is a great initiative. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing global recognition to India. He warned that today’s youth are becoming addicted to drugs, destroying their lives and putting their parents under severe mental distress.

The Namo Yuva Run was organised from NTR Stadium to Mother Teresa statue here on Sunday. Speaking on this occasion, Guntur District Yuva Morcha president Maila Harikrishna said that under the NDA government in the state, a special task force has been formed to enforce a ban on drugs.

After the run, BJP Guntur district president Cherukuri Tirupati Rao and committee members collected empty water packets and plastic waste, as part of Swachh Bharat, and handed them over to municipal workers.

BJP State vice-president Bitra Shivannarayana said that many youth across the country are becoming victims of drug addiction, ruining not only their own lives but also their families.

District President Cherukuri Tirupati Rao, party district general Tunga Yashwanth, Challa Kaushik, district vice-presidents Chilaka Balakotayya, Ramishetti Gopi, Ekkala Sai were among those who participated.