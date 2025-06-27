  • Menu
Nandalur, Tallapaka temples Brahmotsavams’ posters unveiled

Nandalur, Tallapaka temples Brahmotsavams' posters unveiled
TTD Chairman BR Naidu, along with Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, unveiled the posters of annual Brahmotsavams

Tirumala: TTD Chairman BR Naidu, along with Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, unveiled the posters of annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Soumyanatha Swamy temple in Nandalur and Sri Chennakesava Swamy and Sri Siddheswara Swamy temples in Tallapaka, at his camp office in Tirumala on Thursday.

Brahmotsavams of Sri Soumyanatha Swamy will be conducted in Nandalur from July 4 to 13 and Brahmotsavams of Sri Chennakesava Swamy and Sri Siddheswara Swamy will be observed in Tallapaka from July 5 to 15.

