Live
- Severe weather with tennis ball-sized hailstones, tornadoes in parts US leave 15 dead
- Huge haul of ganja in Kothagudem dist
- Deepika Kumari falters in Archery World Cup Stage 2, fails to win medal
- Groundsmen, curators at 10 regular IPL venues to get Rs 25 lakh each: Jay Shah
- Enhance quality of education: Loksatta party
- Cops to learn about new criminal laws
- Khammam admin all geared up for bypoll
- 4,63,839 grads set to cast votes in bypoll
- It's a wrap for ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ epic Sci-Fi film gears up for release
- World Marketing Day 2024: Date, History, and Significance
Just In
Nandyal: Collector Srinivasulu inspects command control centre
Nandyal: District Collector and Election Officer Dr K Srinivasulu on Sunday inspected the EVMs kept at the strongroom at RGM Santhiram Engineering...
Nandyal: District Collector and Election Officer Dr K Srinivasulu on Sunday inspected the EVMs kept at the strongroom at RGM Santhiram Engineering Pharmacy College and security aspects at command control centre. He also enquired about the functioning of CCTV cameras and monitoring room with the staff. The Collector ordered security staff and technicians to ensure uninterrupted power supply with the help of generators and UPS to CCTV cameras connected to command control room. The staff told to be vigilant 24/7 in monitoring and handling issues. They were also told to bring to his notice about interruptions if any, in continuous broadcasting and also to fix the problem immediately.
Later, Collector Srinivasulu ordered the security staff not to allow any unofficials into the strongroom under any circumstances. He also enquired the arrangements of counting of votes. Stating that Section 144 will be in force from June 1 to 10, he appealed people not to believe in rumours and adverse news being circulated on social media. He sought people and political leaders for their cooperation in conducting the counting without any problems.