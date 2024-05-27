Nandyal: Collector Srinivasulu inspects command control centre

Nandyal: District Collector and Election Officer Dr K Srinivasulu on Sunday inspected the EVMs kept at the strongroom at RGM Santhiram Engineering Pharmacy College and security aspects at command control centre. He also enquired about the functioning of CCTV cameras and monitoring room with the staff. The Collector ordered security staff and technicians to ensure uninterrupted power supply with the help of generators and UPS to CCTV cameras connected to command control room. The staff told to be vigilant 24/7 in monitoring and handling issues. They were also told to bring to his notice about interruptions if any, in continuous broadcasting and also to fix the problem immediately.

Later, Collector Srinivasulu ordered the security staff not to allow any unofficials into the strongroom under any circumstances. He also enquired the arrangements of counting of votes. Stating that Section 144 will be in force from June 1 to 10, he appealed people not to believe in rumours and adverse news being circulated on social media. He sought people and political leaders for their cooperation in conducting the counting without any problems.