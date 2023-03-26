Nandyal DEO orders create panic among teachers

The orders of Nandyal District Education Officer (DEO) Anuradha created panic among the teachers here on Saturday. According to information, the DEO in the orders suggested to keep some teachers in the police station till the completion of Class X exams, which are likely to commence from April 3, on everyday basis.





It may be stated that last year during Class X exams, around eight government teachers, who were assigned duties at the exam centres at Ankireddy Palle and Nandikotkur were involved in helping the students in mass copying. At that time, the news has gone viral across the state. However, almost all teachers were suspended without any further delay.

To prevent such kind of incidents in the forthcoming Class X exams, the decision has been taken.The eight teachers, who were discharging responsibilities at the concerned mandals, are ordered to keep them in the police stations during the exam time from 9 am to 1 pm. A source stated that the DEO has acted based on the orders of District Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon.



