Nandyal man gets 20-year jail for rape, kidnap of minor

Nandyal: The Pocso court here sentenced Patan Rahmatullah Khan (31), a resident of Nandyal town, to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,00,000 for raping and kidnapping a minor girl.

The court awarded 20 years imprisonment and Rs 50,000 fine under the Pocso Act, and an additional five years imprisonment and Rs 50,000 fine for kidnapping. The verdict was delivered by judge A Rajendra Babu after the charges were proven beyond doubt on Thursday.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on November 2, 2020, when the accused, who frequently visited the complainant’s house in Panyam village, lured the 16-year-old girl into a physical relationship under false pretences.

Upon discovering that the girl was pregnant, the accused kidnapped her on a motorcycle and took her to Nellore, threatening to kill her if she disclosed the matter. A case was registered by Sub-Inspector Rakesh, and the investigation was led by then Panyam CI Jeevan Ganganath Babu, who filed the charge sheet.

After being released on bail, the accused failed to appear in court in 2021, prompting the issuance of a non-bailable warrant. For nearly four years, he remained absconding. Acting on the directives of Nandyal SP Suneel Sheoran and sub-division ASP M Javali Alphons, a special team comprising Panyam CI V Kiran Kumar Reddy and SI T Narendra Kumar Reddy tracked and arrested the accused in Gulbarga, Karnataka on October 6, 2025. He was produced before the Pocso court, where the pending warrant was executed.

Special public prosecutor C V Srinivasulu presented the arguments that led to the conviction. The efforts of the investigating officers, court constable Ramamjaneyulu, and the prosecution team were commended by SP Suneel Shoran and ASP Javali Alphons for successfully bringing the long-pending case to justice.