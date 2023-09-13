Nandyal: Seven arrested for murder

Nandyal: The Nandyal taluka police have arrested seven persons in connection with a murder case and produced them before the media here on Tuesday.

Briefing the media, Superintendent of Police K Raghuveer Reddy said that Sinde Narsoji (35), resident of Pedda Kottala village under taluka police limits, was murdered on September 4. Based on the complaint lodged by Sinde Ram Bai, mother of the deceased, Taluka CI M Dastagiri Babu filed a case and took up investigation.

According to the SP, the deceased was working as a teacher at a private school. Wife of the deceased Sinde Jayasree had extramarital affair with Kumari Ravindra. Despite Sinde Narsoji’s warnings to mend her ways, she continued her affair. With this, there were frequent clashes between the couple. Jayasree hatched a plan with her paramour Kumari Ravindra to kill her husband.

With the help of his friends - G Rajesh, K Venkataramana, N Chinna Ramudu, N Venkateshwarlu and J Nagendra, he waylaid Narsoji at bricks manufacturing unit located on the outskirts of Pedda Kottala village and axed him to death. Later, all the assailants fled the scene.

The police, who were on the lookout of the accused, apprehended all of them near New Venkateshwara Seeds at Chabolu road on Tuesday. The SP said that all the seven accused would be sent to remand.

Additional SP G Venkataramudu, DSP Maheshwara Reddy and others were present on the occasion.