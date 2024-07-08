Nandyal will be developed on all fronts: New Collector

Nandyal: Raja Kumari Gunia assumed the charge as Nandyal District Collector on Sunday.

Speaking to the media after taking charge, the new Collector said that she would relentlessly strive to develop the district on all fronts. The government welfare schemes would be implemented without partiality by coordinating with people’s representatives, officials, voluntary organizations and others.

Collector Raja Kumari said that she would always strive for the welfare of the people. "This is my first posting in Nandyal and I feel very fortunate to serve the people of Nandyal district.”

She profusely thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for giving the golden opportunity to serve as Nandyal District Collector. Raja Kumari said she will take the government priority welfare schemes to the grass root level by ensuring coordination among officials of all departments. "I have clearly understood the geographical profile and the circumstances of Nandyal district.

I will develop the irrigation and it's allied sector, industries and tourism besides other sectors,” she said. Raja Kumari later inspected the video-conference hall, command control room, all sections and departments in the Collector’s office. Prior to the media conference, Joint Collector T Rahul Kumar Reddy, District Revenue Officer (DRO) A Padmaja, revenue division officers (RDOs) and other staff welcomed the new Collector with flower bouquets.