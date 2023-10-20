Nara Bhuvaneshwari offers prayers to Sri Bala Tripura Sundari in Rajahmahendravaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu's wife Bhuvaneswari visited Goddess Sri Bala Tripura Sundari at Devi Chowk in Rajamahendravaram on Friday and offered special pooja. Later, she also visited the Sri Uma Markandeyeswara Swamy Temple on the Godavari Bund and performed special pujas.



























