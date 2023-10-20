  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Nara Bhuvaneshwari offers prayers to Sri Bala Tripura Sundari in Rajahmahendravaram

Nara Bhuvaneshwari offers prayers to Sri Bala Tripura Sundari in Rajahmahendravaram
x
Highlights

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu's wife Bhuvaneswari visited Goddess Sri Bala Tripura Sundari at Devi...

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu's wife Bhuvaneswari visited Goddess Sri Bala Tripura Sundari at Devi Chowk in Rajamahendravaram on Friday and offered special pooja. Later, she also visited the Sri Uma Markandeyeswara Swamy Temple on the Godavari Bund and performed special pujas.








Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X