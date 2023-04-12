Nara Chandrababu Naidu's public meeting in Machilipatnam today

Machilipatnam: Everything is set for the Krishna district tour of TDP chief and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu from April 12 to 14, as part of 'Idemi Kharma Rashtraniki'. The former CM will address a public meeting at Machilipatnam on Wednesday evening after conducting roadshows from Vijayawada to Machilipatnam. The public meeting will be held at Hindu College grounds.

In view of the Machilipatnam meeting, the organisers have made elaborate arrangements to make the meeting a big success. TDP leaders and activists took this meeting prestigious and conducting campaigns and publicity in villages and towns to make the public attend the meeting in large numbers.

Especially, Pedana, Machiipatnam, Avanigadda constituency in-charges and leaders organised mandal level meetings with all the cadre and activists to inform about the meeting.

Party Krishna district president and former MP Konakakalla Narayana, former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and party Pedana constituency in-charge Kagitha Krishna Prasad, Penamaluru in-charge Bode Prasad, Kollu Ravindra, Konakalla Bullaya and other leaders are striving to make the meeting a success.

Machilipatnam has become a cynosure for conducting massive public meetings. The public meeting of Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan which was conducted last month was a huge success, with around one lakh people attending the meeting.

The TDP cadre is hoping that Naidu meeting will also become a huge success like Jana Sena meeting.

If a public meeting is organised at Machilipatnam, many people are likely to attend from adjacent constituencies of Pedana, Avanigadda besides from Gudivada and Pamarru. Hence, the organisers arranged a public meeting of Naidu at Machilipatnam.

On the other hand, the TDP government during its rule had spent Rs 2,500 crore only for Machilipatnam people welfare and development and Naidu laid a foundation stone for long cherished dream of construction of Machilipatnam port. However, the port work has not started yet due to a change of the government.