  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Nara Lokesh Addresses Needs Of Specially Abled Students in Assembly

Nara Lokesh Addresses Needs Of Specially Abled Students in Assembly
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh in assembly highlighted the government's commitment to supporting students with special needs. He...

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh in assembly highlighted the government's commitment to supporting students with special needs. He announced that, as a result of a new government decision, up to 40 students have secured seats in prestigious institutions such as IITs and NITs.

Emphasizing the importance of adequate teaching support for these students, Lokesh stated that teachers need to be appointed at a ratio of 1:10 for students with disabilities. He urged stakeholders to provide suggestions regarding the distribution of resources on a mandal-wise or constituency-wise basis to ensure effective implementation of these measures.

The minister reaffirmed the government's sensitivity toward the educational needs of specially abled students, signaling a proactive approach to inclusivity in education.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X