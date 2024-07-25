Live
- Union Budget: TPCC sets up ‘gadida guddu’ flex banners
- Nita Ambani re-elected as India’s representative to International Olympic Committee
- The Essential Role of Mental Health and Fitness in Enhancing IVF Success
- Apple to Launch iPhone 17 Ultra Thin by September 2025
- World No. 1 Jannik Sinner withdraws from Paris Olympics 2024
- CM Revanth: Will lay BT roads in thandas, four-lane roads from dists to Hyd
- TG follows TN, KA in boycotting NITI Aayog meeting on July 27
- Pics: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Enjoy a Family Vacation in London
- Chiranjeevi's Blockbuster 'Indra' Returns to Theaters for a Grand Re-Release
- Central Government Directs Enhanced Security For High-Risk Dignitaries After Assassination Attempt On Trump
Just In
Nara Lokesh Addresses Needs Of Specially Abled Students in Assembly
Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh in assembly highlighted the government's commitment to supporting students with special needs. He...
Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh in assembly highlighted the government's commitment to supporting students with special needs. He announced that, as a result of a new government decision, up to 40 students have secured seats in prestigious institutions such as IITs and NITs.
Emphasizing the importance of adequate teaching support for these students, Lokesh stated that teachers need to be appointed at a ratio of 1:10 for students with disabilities. He urged stakeholders to provide suggestions regarding the distribution of resources on a mandal-wise or constituency-wise basis to ensure effective implementation of these measures.
The minister reaffirmed the government's sensitivity toward the educational needs of specially abled students, signaling a proactive approach to inclusivity in education.