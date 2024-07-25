Nara Lokesh Addresses Needs Of Specially Abled Students in Assembly

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh in assembly highlighted the government's commitment to supporting students with special needs. He announced that, as a result of a new government decision, up to 40 students have secured seats in prestigious institutions such as IITs and NITs.

Emphasizing the importance of adequate teaching support for these students, Lokesh stated that teachers need to be appointed at a ratio of 1:10 for students with disabilities. He urged stakeholders to provide suggestions regarding the distribution of resources on a mandal-wise or constituency-wise basis to ensure effective implementation of these measures.

The minister reaffirmed the government's sensitivity toward the educational needs of specially abled students, signaling a proactive approach to inclusivity in education.