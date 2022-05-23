Nara Lokesh blames Anil Kumar Yadav for attack on party leader

Nellore: TDP city wing president Kappira Revati on Sunday lodged a complaint with Santhapet police alleging that the followers of former Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav attacked her. She charged they some local women, who were the followers of former Minister P Anil Kumar deliberately attacked her. Revathi was shifted to the GGH for treatment and the TDP senior leaders visited her at the hospital. Revati said Anil Kumar was responsible if anything happens to my family and added the MLA has been violating the law and order. District police personnel are also supporting the ruling party leaders, she stated.

TD leaders including party national general secretary Nara Lokesh blamed former minister P Anil Kumar Yadav for the attack on Revathi by some women close to the Santhapeta police station in Nellore on Sunday.

Reacting on the incident, Lokesh tweeted that Revathi was attacked when she went to the police station in search of her husband, who was summoned by police for questioning. He stated such incidents raise doubts over the presence of the police department in the state. He demanded immediate action on the police, who harassed Revathi's husband apart from people, who assaulted her.

Nellore city segment TDP in-charge Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, former Municipal Chairperson Tallapaka Anuradha demanded police to file cases against former minister Anil Kumar Yadav under non-bailable sections for encouraging murder politics. He consoled Revathi at the GGH along with party leaders.