Nara Lokesh Denies Allegations on Tanuku Anna Canteen Operations

Just In
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh has vehemently denied allegations made by the opposition party over the cleanliness and operational practices
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh has vehemently denied allegations made by the opposition party over the cleanliness and operational practices at the Tanuku Anna Canteen and termed it as “malicious propaganda” being spread.
The Minister accused the opposition of misleading the public and labeled the actions of those involved as part of a campaign aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the canteen.
He said that Andhra Pradesh government is taking all steps in maintaining high standards in food safety and preparation at the canteen.
