Nara Lokesh emphasizes efforts to attract investment to Vizag

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh has said that the alliance government will bring IT industry investments to Uttar Andhra. Speaking to the media following a review of Prime Minister Modi's recent visit, Lokesh highlighted the achievements of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

"Under Chandrababu's leadership, we welcomed the KIA industry, but since the YSRCP took over, many companies have relocated from the state," Lokesh remarked. He also critiqued Jagan's promise to abolish the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), questioning its fulfillment.

Lokesh asserted that Andhra Pradesh is currently leading the nation in pension disbursements and indicated that the regional government is still addressing the financial difficulties. "We are on a mission to set this misguided regime right. Our goal is to attract a large number of IT companies to Visakhapatnam," he emphasized.

The minister further noted that Union ministers from the state are actively advocating for crucial projects to meet Andhra Pradesh's needs. He concluded by affirming that the coalition government is committed to ensuring water supply across all areas, signaling a focused approach to fostering investment and development in the region.