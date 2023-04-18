Nara Lokesh meets farmers in Alluri as part of Yuva Galam Padayatra, assures support

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh criticized that the prices of essentials have increased in the state and the income of people has not increased.



He is touring Aluru constituency as part of the 74th day 'Yuvagalam' padayatra and met the farmers on the outskirts of Devanakonda under the constituency and asked about their problems.



When the farmers mentioned about the increased electricity charges, Lokesh said that all the problems will be solved only with TDP.



He promised to restore the pensions removed after TDP comes to power. bravely. Lokesh told the victims that everything will be fine in the upcoming Chandranna government assured.