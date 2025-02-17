  • Menu
Nara Lokesh Participates in Maha Kumbh Mela, Takes Holy Dip at Prayagraj

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, accompanied by his wife, participated in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where they took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam Shahi bath.

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, accompanied by his wife, participated in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where they took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam Shahi bath. The couple worshipped and offered prayers to Goddess Ganga, immersing themselves in the spiritual experience that marks this significant religious event.

In a heartfelt message shared on his social media platform 'X', Lokesh expressed that he has received true blessings during this auspicious occasion. He also shared a selfie taken at the Kumbh Mela with his son, Nara Devansh, encapsulating their family’s dedication to the rituals.

The Kumbh Mela has been drawing massive crowds, with both ordinary devotees and prominent figures joining the festivities. According to reports from the Uttar Pradesh government, approximately 1.36 crore devotees had visited Prayagraj by 6 PM on Sunday, contributing to a staggering total of 52.83 crore who have taken a holy dip throughout the duration of the Mela so far.

Minister Nara Lokesh's participation highlights the cultural and spiritual significance of the Kumbh Mela, which continues to serve as a major pilgrimage site attracting millions each year.

