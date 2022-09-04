Nara Lokesh reacts to attack on TDP activist, says there will be retort

The attack on Telugu Desam Party's former corporator has caused a stir in Vijayawada. A TDP leader was attacked by some people and seriously injured in Patamalanka and it is reported that these attacks were carried out in the background of old factions. However, Nara Lokesh reacted strongly to the incident and alleged that it was the YSRCP who attacked him.



Senior TDP leader Chennupati Gandhi was attacked by unknown assailants at the Girls High School in Padamatalanka and suffered serious eye injuries and was immediately rushed to the hospital. From there he was shifted to LV Prasad Hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment. The TDP leaders have accused the YSRCP leaders of carrying out this attack by keeping the old factions in view. It is alleged that the candidate who lost the Vijayawada Corporation elections to Chennupati Gandhi's wife resorted to the attack.



TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh reacted strongly to this incident and warned of retorts against those responsible for the attacks. He also demanded the immediate arrest of those who attacked Gandhi.