Nara Lokesh says he is committed to Mangalagiri's Welfare with New Initiatives

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh has reiterated his commitment to the people of Mangalagiri, announcing the implementation of approximately 26 welfare and development programs for the constituency. Speaking during a ceremony where he handed over house pattas to the underprivileged as part of the 'Mana Illu-Mana Lokesh' initiative, Lokesh emphasized his dedication to serving the local community.

"I was elected with a huge majority in Mangalagiri, and I am working tirelessly for you,” he stated. “In addition to the Super Six promises, I am focused on fulfilling every commitment I made specifically for Mangalagiri.”

As part of his initiatives, Lokesh revealed plans to lay the foundation stone for a 100-bed hospital on April 13, with an inauguration ceremony scheduled for the same date in the following year. He highlighted the establishment of clinics in Mangalagiri and Tadepalli under the banner of 'NTR Sanjeevani,' and announced the introduction of a mobile clinic in Duggira, which will provide free treatment and medicines.

Addressing concerns about water supply, the minister noted that water would be delivered through tankers to those facing shortages. Additionally, he shared that topa carts have been provided to help support the livelihoods of the poor, while sewing missions have been launched to empower local women.

Minister Lokesh’s promises and ongoing efforts reflect his commitment to improve the quality of life for the residents of Mangalagiri.