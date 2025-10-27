Nara Lokesh to attend SRM-AP’s 5th convocation as chief guest

Amaravati: Nara Lokesh, Minister for Human Resource Development, Information Technology, Electronics & Communication, and Real Time Governance, will attend the 5th Convocation ceremony of SRM University-AP as the chief guest on Tuesday.

During the ceremony, the university will confer degrees upon 1,877 graduands and 39 doctoral scholars for successfully completing their academic programmes.

The event will also witness the presence of Founder Chancellor Dr TR Paarivendhar, Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Vice-Chancellor (I/C) Prof. Ch. Satish Kumar, members of the Board of Governors, Board of Management, Registrar Dr R Premkumar, Controller of Examinations, Academic and Research Council, and Deans of various schools.

The convocation will feature an address by Minister Lokesh, expected to provide inspiring guidance and motivation to the graduating students. As part of the ceremony, 45 graduands from the School of Engineering and Sciences, 7 from the Paari School of Business, and 4 from the Easwari School of Liberal Arts will receive Gold and Silver medals for academic excellence.

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming ceremony, Prof Ch Satish Kumar said, “Hosting our 5th convocation in the presence of Minister Lokesh is a momentous occasion. It marks a proud moment for students, parents, and faculties as we witness our graduands soar high once again from the very grounds that nurtured their dreams.