Nara Lokesh urged YSRCP government to postpone MBBS exams

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday urged the YSRCP government to postpone the MBBS first and second year examinations to prevent spread of coronavirus among students.

He termed it as unfortunate that NTR Health University was going ahead with the exams though many other States have postponed due to rise in Covid-19 infections everywhere.

The AP government's adamant attitude was posing a big threat to the lives of the students and their families.

In a statement here, Lokesh said that of the total 3000 medical students, 600 fallen ill due to coronavirus infections.

The government should change its decision in order to prevent any health issues to the vulnerable. He said MBBS first year examinations were scheduled to begin from January 28 and the second-year examinations from February 1. Without further playing with the lives of the medicos, these examinations should be postponed forthwith.

The NTR Health University officials should understand the anguish of the parents and immediately defer MBBS examinations.