Nara Lokesh writes to YS Jagan, urges to extend holidays for educational institutions

The TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh had written a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan seeking extension of holidays to educational institutions in the wake of rising coronavirus cases. He reminded that many states across the country have announced holidays for educational institutions. "The states of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala have announced holidays for schools for two weeks; the vaccine has not yet been made available to children under the age of 15," Lokesh opined.



He said that students, parents, and teachers are worried about the threat posed by the Third Wave urged the government to immediately extend the holidays to educational institutions so as not to cause further panic to the parents.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) state secretary K Rama Krishna and Jana Sena leader Bolishetti Satyanarayana have demanded that the holidays for educational institutions in AP be extended and conduct online classes.

On the other hand, there is information that the Department of Education is reconsidering the issue of the extension of holidays to educational institutions. Chief Minister YS Jagan has been reviewing the covid situation in the state today. This meeting will also discuss the continuation of the holidays.