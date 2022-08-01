Narasaraopet: Farmers to cultivate paddy in 11.16 lakh acres

Narasaraopet(Palnadu District): Farmers under Nagarjuna Right Canal ayacut area of Palnadu and Prakasam districts are gearing up to start paddy cultivation in 11.16 lakh acres during Kharif season. The government has made all arrangements to help the farmers.

All reservoirs in the State were filled with floodwater due to heavy rains in catchment during the last one week. Farmers will raise paddy seedbeds to start paddy cultivation in both the districts. Normally, farmers under Nagarjuna Sagar right canal ayacut area will start cultivation from August second week to September first week. Since water released from NSP right canal, farmers felt that if they start cultivation early, they will get crops earlier.

Meanwhile, Palnadu district administration is making all arrangements to supply seeds, pesticides and fertilisers to farmers as paddy cultivation is expected to pick up within two weeks.

Minister Ambati Rambabu released water from Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir at Vijayapuri south in Palnadu district on Sunday. Irrigation department released 7,000 cusecs from the reservoir into NSP right canal.

The Minister assured that depending on the requirement, they will increase water discharges from the reservoir. The Minister has already released floodwater from Pulichintala Project.