Narayana accuses EC of acting as BJP’s puppet

Tirupati: CPI national secretary K Narayana strongly criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the removal of a large number of voters in Bihar in the name of special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Addressing media persons here on Saturday, he accused the commission of functioning under the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi rather than adhering to constitutional principles.

Narayana pointed out that the inclusion of a large number of fake voters in the electoral rolls exposes the ECI’s inefficiency and alleged that the commission is more interested in safeguarding the ruling BJP’s interests than in preparing a flawless voter list. He expressed concern that constitutional bodies such as the ECI, which are meant to operate independently, are succumbing to external pressures.

He also criticised Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu’s government, remarking that it was merely “old wine in a new bottle.” Narayana took exception to the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to allot lands in Amaravati to commercial institutions, calling it an act of profiteering and stressing that there was no need to acquire further lands from farmers for capital.