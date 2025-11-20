Narayana reviews developmental works

Rajamahendravaram: Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana conducted review meeting with local MLAs and officials regarding development works in Rajahmundry, with a focus on the Municipal Corporation and Urban Development Authority.

Key topics included roads, drainage, Town Development Right Certificates (TDRS), the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS), and the Building Regularisation Scheme (BRS).

The meeting was attended by MLAs Adireddy Vasu, Butchaiah Chowdary, Bathula Balaramakrishna, along with the Corporation Commissioner Rahul Meena, joint collector Megha Swaroop and various officials. The minister said two major road projects proposed by public representatives. A proposal was made for constructing an 80 feet road from Bommuru to Saraswati Ghat, which is estimated to cost Rs 100 crore. Additionally, a proposal for an Outer Ring Road (ORR) connecting Madhurapudi to Kadiam was discussed.

The minister stated that consultant has been directed to conduct a detailed study on the ORR proposal, noting that the study will require some time. Regarding the completion of kaccha drains adjacent to 4 to 8-floor buildings across all state municipalities, he said the government’s goal is to complete all Priority 1 drains within the next three years, leveraging support from Municipalities, Urban Authorities, and State/Central governments, he said. In Rajahmundry, out of the required 862 km of drainage, 303 kms still needs construction. The immediate target under Priority 1 is 180 km, which is estimated to cost between Rs 65 to Rs 75 crore. Officials were instructed to prepare immediate estimates to facilitate the release of funds and start the work.

He addressed administrative issues, confirming that the 40 pending TDR bonds will be cleared within one month. He also reiterated that TDR bonds for land acquired through land pooling will be issued within 21 days.