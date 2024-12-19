Narayana stresses on financial discipline

Rajamahendravaram : Minister for municipal administration and urban development P Narayana directed the officials to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) to ensure comprehensive development within the limits of municipal corporations.

Speaking at a review meeting at the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) office on Wednesday, the minister assured them that steps will be taken to allocate necessary budgets for these projects in the upcoming financial year.

He emphasised that urban local bodies must focus on increasing their revenue to achieve financial self-sufficiency. However, he cautioned that measures to enhance income should not inconvenience citizens. He stressed the importance of financial discipline and systematic planning to strengthen municipal cor-porations and councils.

During the meeting, key aspects of RMC’s action plan and preliminary proposals for the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu were discussed in detail.

Collector P Prashanthi, municipal commissioner Ketan Garg, and Kovvur RDO Rani Susmitha presented made a powerpoint presentation on various developmental initiatives, including road infrastructure, wastewater management, waste-to-revenue strategies, and proposed works for the Pushkaralu. The discussions focused on the need for efficient planning to ensure Rajamahendravaram and Kovvur divi-sions are well-prepared for the upcoming event.

The minister directed officials to levy taxes on previously untaxed properties and on additional construc-tions to enhance revenue. He also instructed them to focus on recovering Rs 79 crore in outstanding taxes.

Commissioner Ketan Garg pointed out that some municipal shops have been sub-leased, and plans are underway to address these issues through auctions.

Narayana also highlighted major development projects under the Asian Development Bank (ADB) fund-ing scheme.

He announced that works proposed under this initiative would commence in February, with 70 per cent funding provided as ADB loans and the remaining 30 per cent as government grants. These projects, he added, are expected to be completed within 18 months.

Similarly, under the Amrut 2.0 scheme, the Central government has allocated Rs 8,400 crore for drinking water projects, with 36.7 per cent of funds as grants, while the remaining will be sourced from local bodies and the state government.

Proposals worth Rs 1,587.80 crore for Rajamahendravaram and Rs 280.90 crore for Kovvur divisions have been prepared for Pushkaralu-related works. These proposals will soon be presented to the Chief Minister for final approval.

Reflecting on his tenure as the municipal administration minister during the 2014 Pushkaralu, Narayana noted that projects worth Rs 2,000 crore were successfully completed within four months.

He assured that this time preparations are being made well in advance to ensure smooth execution.

The minister also announced initiatives for waste-to-energy projects to be implemented between Ra-jamahendravaram and Kakinada, as well as between Kadapa and Anantapur.

Another project between Nellore and Gudur is set to open for tenders within 15 days.

He noted that waste-based energy projects are already operational in cities like Guntur, Mangalagiri, and Visakhapatnam, efficiently handling over 7,000 tonnes of waste daily across the state.

When asked about municipal elections, the minister confirmed that they are likely to be conducted in June or July. He also announced that Amaravati’s developmental works would be completed within the next three years, including the construction of five iconic towers at a cost of Rs 45,000 crore, with ten-dering processes to begin shortly.

RUDA chairman Boddu Venkata Ramana Chowdary, Rural MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary, city MLA Adireddy Srinivas, Rajanagaram MLA B Balaramakrishna, and Kovvur MLA Muppidi Venkateswara Rao, and other officials attended the meeting.