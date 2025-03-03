Naredco hails urban development, revenue reforms

Vijayawada: Welcoming a series of transformative reforms introduced by the state governmentaimed at streamlining urban development and revenue processes, the National Real Estate Development Council (Nareddco) Andhra Pradesh chapter said here on Sunday that these policy changes, focused on ease of doing business, faster approvals, and regulatory transparency, are expected to boost the real estate and infrastructure sectors.

Addressing a press conference, state president of Naredco Gadde Chakradharemphasised that the reduction of the minimum road width requirement from 40ft to 30ft will help regulate unauthorised layouts and promote better planning.

He also lauded the approval of podium parking, which will reduce the financial burden on developers who previously had to invest heavily in constructing cellar parking. He also praised the introduction of a new transparent TDR process. “Now is the ideal time to invest in residential properties or layout plots in Andhra Pradesh. The State is witnessing unprecedented development, making it an attractive destination for investors and homebuyers alike. Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of growth story.”

Kiran, state executive vice-president of Naredco, stressed the need for further policy adjustments to create a more developer-friendly environment. He pointed out that removing floor height restrictions for non-high-rise buildings will provide better internal space utilisation and ensure improved efficiency in planning.

He further stressed the importance of setback relaxations for smaller sites adjacent to bigger roads, stating, “Developers are losing significant land due to setback regulations. A more balanced approach will ensure that smaller plots are not unfairly disadvantaged while still maintaining urban planning standards.” Kiran also highlighted the financial challenges faced by developers and welcomed the proposal to allow payment of fees in installments.

Seetaramaiah, state secretary general, underlined the need for seamless coordination between various departments to improve approval processes. “The government is working on a single-window system, integrating MAUD, fire, revenue, and airports departments, a move that aligns with the goal of streamlining governance.” He also commended the modernisation of fire safety policies, which will replace outdated requirements with globally accepted standards.

Sandeep Mandava, president (Central Zone), called for reforms in land mutation processes, updates to registration software, and uniform charges for family partition deeds. He particularly welcomed the government’s decision to repeal the NALA Act.

Ramesh Babu, State treasurer, PV Krishna, Treasurer (Central Zone), and Vamsi also participated.