Just In
Narrow escape for union ministers in convoy collision in Visakhapatnam
Union Steel Ministers Kumaraswamy and Srinivasa Varma experienced a close call on Wednesday during their visit to Visakhapatnam when their convoy was involved in a minor collision.
Union Steel Ministers Kumaraswamy and Srinivasa Varma experienced a close call on Wednesday during their visit to Visakhapatnam when their convoy was involved in a minor collision. The ministers were greeted at the airport by a delegation of dignitaries, including MPs Bharat and Appala Naidu, alongside prominent BJP leaders.
This visit marked the Union Steel Minister's first trip to the city since the announcement of a significant central package worth ₹11,440 crore aimed at bolstering the steel industry. However, as the ministers made their way from the airport to the steel plant, three vehicles in their eight-vehicle convoy were involved in an accident at Sheela Nagar.
Fortunately, the incident resulted in only minor damage to the three cars, which included a vehicle belonging to former MP GVL Narasimha Rao. No injuries were reported, and the ministers continued their schedule without further incident. The local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.