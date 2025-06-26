Live
Nasscom keen on working with AP govt
Members express interest in working with the AP govt in banking, financial services, and insurance sectors as well as in introducing new technologies
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu invited representatives from Nasscom (National Association of Software and Service Companies) to invest in Andhra Pradesh and tap into the vast opportunities in the IT and services sectors. During their meeting at the Undavalli camp office on Wednesday, the Chief Minister encouraged the Nasscom delegation to partner with the state government in these sectors.
Nasscom representatives expressed interest in working with the Andhra Pradesh government in BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sectors and in introducing new technologies. The Chief Minister explained that the state is making efforts to deliver technology-driven services to people and has created a data lake treating each household as a unit, with plans to expand services based on this system.
He noted that just as IT was promoted during his earlier tenure, his current focus is on advancing quantum computing. He added that the state is committed to bringing transformative changes in the education system and is ensuring that investors have access to skilled human resources by upgrading the skills of the population.