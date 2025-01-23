National focus back on Naidu

Vijayawada : National attention is now turning towards the visit of AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, especially considering the meeting he had with Microsoft founder Bill Gates on Wednesday. It is now on the national radar, with discussions about CM Naidu’s Davos trip gaining traction across India. Starting from Wednesday morning at 11 am, discussions and news stories began to gather momentum, signaling that Naidu’s visit had caught the attention of the broader media. The primary reason for this heightened interest is Naidu’s meeting with Bill Gates. The meeting took place at 7 pm IST on Wednesday. Naidu and Bill Gates discussed AI University, Centre of Excellence for Health Gateway to south India, etc. Melinda Gates was also present at the meeting.

With Naidu focusing on investments for AI Center at Amaravati, he is keen to bring in Microsoft which can play a key role in the development of the capital city.

But what’s so special about it? It’s common for many leaders to meet numerous individuals during such global summits. This meeting gains importance since Bill Gates had met only two Indian leaders -- Chandrababu Naidu and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.