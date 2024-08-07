Live
National Handloom Day Celebrated with Enthusiastic March in Vijayawada
In a heartfelt celebration of National Handloom Day, handloom artisans organized a vibrant walk on Wednesday morning, gathering a spirited crowd that marched from Stella College to Panta Kalua Road. The event saw the active participation of prominent figures, including Handloom Welfare Minister Savitha, East Constituency MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao, Commissioner of Textiles Rekha Rani, and Principal Secretary Vani Mohan.
The walk witnessed enthusiastic participation from many youth, who donned handloom garments as a show of support for the craft. Attendees raised slogans emphasizing the health benefits of wearing handwoven clothing, fostering a sense of community and pride in traditional practices.
Minister Savitha took the opportunity to address the crowd, extending his wishes to the handloom artisans on this special day. He acknowledged the challenges faced by handloom artisans during the past five years of Jagan's regime, highlighting the struggles of the community while expressing hope for a more supportive future. The event served not only as a celebration of handloom heritage but also as a platform for raising awareness about the importance of preserving this traditional art form.