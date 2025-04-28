National-level maths competitions held

Vijayawada: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist P Yedu Kondalu said Abacus and Vedic maths will generate interest in mathematics and analytical thinking. He said Vedic mathematics play an important role in deep learning, machine learning and Robotics.

He was the chief guest at national-level mathematics competitions conducted at Potti Sriramulu Chaluvadi Mallikarjuna Rao College of Engineering and Technology on Sunday.

Raja Educational Academy has conducted Vedic maths and abacus competitions. A total of 1,235 students from 14 States participated in the competitions and displayed their skills and talent. Visiting guest scientist Yedu Kondalu distributed prizes to the winners.

College correspondent Dr Chitta Amar Sudheer, college principal SS Kumar, Raja Educational Academy MD M Padmalatha, college staff and students attended the programme.