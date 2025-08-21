National robotics competition from Sept 18

Vijayawada: The Department of Mechanical Engineering at VR Siddhartha School of Engineering, a constituent college of Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education Deemed to be University, is set to host a national-level robotics competition titled “Robo X 2025: Innovate, Automate, Dominate!”

Scheduled for September 18 and 19, 2025, the event is part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education (SAGTE). The competition aims to promote innovation, interdisciplinary collaboration, and technical excellence among aspiring engineers. It will focus on key areas of modern technology, including Industry 4.0, Smart Automation, Mechatronics, and AI-Integrated Systems.

“Robo X 2025” will feature several thematic technical competitions with total prize money of over Rs 2 lakh. The contests include: RoboWarriors, a robot combat challenge; Pathfinder Challenge, focused on autonomous maze-solving; Precision Pick & Place, highlighting industrial automation; Industry 4.0 Automation, showcasing AI-powered manufacturing; AgriBot Challenge, cantered on robotics for smart farming: Mission Rescue, involving disaster response and search-and-rescue robots.

Additionally, the event willhost robotics workshops led by industry experts and an exhibition showcasing the latest innovations and student prototypes.

Vice-Chancellor Dr PV Rao stated that “Robo X 2025” is a celebration of innovation that encourages students to think beyond the classroom and contribute to the future of smart automation. The Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education Management praised the organisers for their efforts in enhancing students’ practical skills and preparing them for real-world challenges.

Vice-Chancellor Dr PV Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr AV Ratna Prasad, Registrar Dr M Ravichand, Deans, and various Department Heads released the poster for the competition. For more information and registration, interested participants can visit the official website at https://siddhartha.edu.in/.