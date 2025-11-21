Navy, district officials coordinate with one another for ensuing IFR

Visakhapatnam: District collector MN Harendhira Prasad instructed the officials to make adequate arrangements for transportation and accommodation of guests arriving from around 100 countries to attend the IFR (International Fleet Review) scheduled from February 15 to 20 next year.

Speaking at a meeting held at the Collectorate meeting hall here on Thursday, the district collector said that the district administration and the Navy should work in coordination with one another to organise the IFR 2026 in a hassle-free manner.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, among several others are expected to attend the event and required arrangements should be completed much before the event.

Briefing the arrangements, Commodore (IFR) Aby Mathew made a digital presentation on Fleet Review-2026, Milan management, arrival of guests and other arrangements. He said that the Milan Village programme will continue from February 15 to 20, and there will be an International Fleet Review under the patronage of the President on 18th, and a city parade on the 19th, along with the Milan inaugural ceremony.

The Commodore (IFR) informed that the Milan Harbour phase is scheduled on February 19 and 20, and the Sea phase from February 21 to 25. He stated that the development work of roads from Convent junction to Maruti junction, and road works at the areas of Naval phase, Harbour phase, NHAI, and the port area has to be completed. Further, he stated that civil traffic management should be strengthened, including parking, sanitation and city beautification work should be carried out in a coordinated manner.

Speaking on the occasion, the district collector directed that the development works undertaken by the NHAI, GAIL, HPCL and other organisations should be completed at the earliest. Harendhira Prasad suggested that the repair works of roads, drains, bridges and culverts should be expedited.

Further Harendhira Prasad said that security measures should be considered as more important and representatives of Central organisations have to coordinate with the police and care has to be taken to avoid any mistakes.

Joint collector K Mayur Ashok, VMRDA Commissioner Tej Bharath, DCP Manikanta Chandolu, senior Navy officers Rajnish Sharma, Captain MD Anupraj, Commanders YK Kishore, Praveen Kumar, Manoj Kumar, KN Mohanty, Lieutenant Commander Virender Kumar took part in the discussions held on Thursday.