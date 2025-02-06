Navy hosts maiden AoL wellness workshop

Visakhapatnam : In a step to promote mental health and wellbeing among youth, the Indian Navy hosted a maiden wellness workshop.

In alignment with the Indian Navy’s vision to ensure sound mental health, the wellness workshop concluded recently at the Naval Park, Eastern Naval Command.

Carried out by Art of Living (AoL) and led by trainer Ashwin Patel, the workshop focused on teaching breathing techniques, building inner strength, overcoming anxiety and improving overall quality of life. In today’s highly competitive world, children face mounting stress and anxiety in varying degrees. The session aimed at making the young participants understand the importance of leading a quality life and a stress-free life by practicing breathing techniques at frequent intervals. During the four-day long session, the AoL trainer laid emphasis on practicing breathing techniques and making them part of one’s routine.