Navy to turn WW-II airstrip into defence hub

Badangi, Vizianagaram : The historic World War II-era airstrip in Badangi, Vizianagaram district, is set to transform part of the Indian Navy's ambitious plans to establish a major weapons depot and pilot training institute. This initiative follows the development of the Bhogapuram International Airport and is expected to solidify North Andhra as a key defence hub.

The Ministry of Defence has proposed to reclaim the abandoned airstrip, which was originally constructed during British rule and used extensively during World War II. Once bustling with fighter jets such as the B-57 Canberra and Hawker Hurricane, the site was decommissioned in 1946 before the British left India. Over the years, the land was repurposed, with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) utilising its buildings for grain storage.

Now, the Indian Navy has set its sights on this strategic location, which is just three kilometres from the Donkinavalasa railway station, seven kilometres from the national highway, and 70 kilometres from Bhogapuram Airport. Plans for the site include facilities for storing missiles, torpedoes, and other defence equipment, along with a naval training centre and research laboratory.

Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Bobbili, J B Rammohan Rao, confirmed that the airstrip currently spans 183 acres, but an additional 1,600 acres are required for the naval project. Of this, 80 acres consist of D-Patta lands, while 50 acres are occupied by water bodies and roads. The remaining land will be acquired from local farmers through statutory compensation. Revenue officials are actively working to facilitate the transfer.

While local farmers, who have been cultivating the land for decades, are concerned about potential displacement, authorities have assured that the acquisition process will be conducted with fair compensation. Meanwhile, residents of neighbouring villages such as Ramachandrapuram and Mallammapeta have expressed fears about possible evacuations. However, officials have dispelled these concerns, confirming that no habitations will be affected.

With multiple visits from naval officials already conducted, the groundwork for this strategic establishment is gaining momentum. Once operational, this development will further reinforce Vizianagaram’s role in national defence, complementing the existing Eastern Naval Command and facilities like INS Kalinga and INS Dega in Visakhapatnam.

The revival of the decades-old Badangi airstrip marks a significant step toward strengthening India's defence infrastructure, ensuring strategic preparedness, and enhancing regional development.