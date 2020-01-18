Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

NBKRIST designs All Terrain Vehicle in Nellore

NBKRIST designs All Terrain Vehicle in NelloreStudents with their ATV at the college
Highlights

NBKRIST designs ATV for national competition Unveiling of All Terrain Vehicle SAE-BAJA 2020 was held on Saturday at NBKRIST, Vidya Nagar, Nellore.

Nellore: NBKRIST designs ATV for national competition Unveiling of All Terrain Vehicle SAE-BAJA 2020 was held on Saturday at NBKRIST, Vidya Nagar, Nellore.

Team NBKRIST designed and fabricated all terrain vehicle for SAE-BAJA 2020 competition and leaving for the event on January 18, competition will be held at Indore, during January 23-26. The vehicle will be tested for its performance in technical events like static, dynamic and endurance tests.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories
Top