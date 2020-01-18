NBKRIST designs All Terrain Vehicle in Nellore

Nellore: NBKRIST designs ATV for national competition Unveiling of All Terrain Vehicle SAE-BAJA 2020 was held on Saturday at NBKRIST, Vidya Nagar, Nellore.

Team NBKRIST designed and fabricated all terrain vehicle for SAE-BAJA 2020 competition and leaving for the event on January 18, competition will be held at Indore, during January 23-26. The vehicle will be tested for its performance in technical events like static, dynamic and endurance tests.