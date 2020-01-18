NBKRIST designs All Terrain Vehicle in Nellore
Highlights
NBKRIST designs ATV for national competition Unveiling of All Terrain Vehicle SAE-BAJA 2020 was held on Saturday at NBKRIST, Vidya Nagar, Nellore.
Nellore: NBKRIST designs ATV for national competition Unveiling of All Terrain Vehicle SAE-BAJA 2020 was held on Saturday at NBKRIST, Vidya Nagar, Nellore.
Team NBKRIST designed and fabricated all terrain vehicle for SAE-BAJA 2020 competition and leaving for the event on January 18, competition will be held at Indore, during January 23-26. The vehicle will be tested for its performance in technical events like static, dynamic and endurance tests.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
19 Jan 2020 8:59 AM GMT
TTD EO Dharma Reddy administers polio drops to children in Tirumala
19 Jan 2020 8:31 AM GMT