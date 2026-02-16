State Budget welfare-oriented with long-term economic vision: AP Chambers

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) has welcomed the State Budget 2026–27, describing it as pragmatic, welfare-oriented, and guided by a long-term development vision.

Commenting on the State Budget 2026, AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s commitment towards achieving Swarna Andhra Vision 2047 is clearly reflected in the policy direction and sectoral priorities outlined in the Budget. Despite the challenging fiscal deficit situation, the State government has made sincere efforts to balance welfare commitments with growth-oriented investments. In the present context, containing the fiscal deficit remains the most critical priority, and fiscal discipline must continue alongside development.

He stated that the emphasis on agriculture, horticulture, primary education, irrigation, infrastructure, industrial development, and economic region corridors demonstrates a structured roadmap for sustainable and inclusive growth. Investments in these sectors, he said, will generate multiplier effects across the economy.

AP Chambers has suggested focused attention on the development of a rare earths corridor, early completion of MSME parks, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a horticulture and plantation hub, fast-tracking industrial corridor and economic regions development, and expediting the completion of Amaravati capital works and the Polavaram Project.

Bhaskara Rao further added that the State government should actively lobby and mobilise funds for various schemes announced in the Union Budget to ease fiscal pressure and accelerate implementation.

He noted that industry was expecting additional measures such as the announcement of an escrow mechanism for timely release of grants and subsidies, along with higher allocations for infrastructure and industrial development to boost investor confidence.

Overall, he said, the State Budget 2026 reflects a balanced approach combining welfare and development, with a clear strategic direction for long-term economic transformation.