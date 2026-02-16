Newly elected Karimnagar Mayor Kolagani Srinivas's biography

Karimnagar: Kolagani Srinivas, 37, who has recently assumed office as Mayor of the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, brings with him a long association with social service and grassroots politics.

Born in June 1989 in the Theegalaguttapalli village of Karimnagar district, Srinivas holds postgraduate degrees in MBA and MSW. He has been associated with the (RSS) since his childhood and actively participated in its shakhas, completing his primary training in 2013.

Inspired by the teachings of Swami Vivekananda , Srinivas involved himself in a range of service activities from a young age. Through platforms such as the (NSS), (NYP) and , he participated in youth development, community outreach and environmental protection programmes. He has donated blood on 15 occasions.

During his student years, he was active in campus and youth politics. Between 2005 and 2007, he worked with the (ABVP), taking up student-related issues. From 2007 to 2009, he was associated with the (BJYM) and participated in youth mobilisation programmes.

Srinivas served as an NSS volunteer from 2007 to 2009 and was adjudged Best Volunteer by in 2010. In 2009, he attended the National Integration and Peace Camp held in Assam. He also took part in several national-level camps conducted in Lakshadweep, Bengaluru, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Haryana and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Between 2009 and 2013, he was associated with Ekta Parishad and worked on issues concerning tribal rights. In recognition of his services, he received the Bhai Ji Seva Puraskar from NYP in 2005 and the NSS Best Volunteer Award in 2010. In 2021, for his services during the Covid-19 pandemic, he was presented the ‘Rakshak Award’ by Union Minister .

In his political career, Srinivas served as BJP Mandal General Secretary from 2014 to 2019. He was elected as Corporator of the 1st Division in the from 2020 to 2025. He also served as district convener for the Covid vaccination drive in 2021, Karimnagar Town-1 Convener between 2023 and 2024, State General Secretary of NIFFA in 2024, and in-charge of the Choppadandi Mandal Sarpanch elections in 2025.

In the recent municipal elections, he was elected as Corporator from the 2nd Division of the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation and has now taken charge as Mayor.