Asifabad resonates with “Hara hara Mahadeva” chants

Kumaram Bheem Asifabad: Shivatemples across Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district were thronged by devotees as Maha Sivaratri was celebrated with religious fervour and grandeur. The chants of “Harahara Mahadeva” reverberated through temple premises as thousands observed fasts and participated in special rituals on the auspicious occasion.

Special pujas were conducted at the three-gopuram Shiva Keshav temple on the banks of Chikli Vagu in Wankidi mandal centre, the Shiva Mallanna temple in Eezgaon village of Kagaznagar mandal, and the Nambala Shiva temples in Rebbena mandal.

Elaborate arrangements were also made at the Shiva temple in the district headquarters and at the Shiva Panchayat Kshetra in Buruguda, where the Shiva Parvatula Kalyana Mahotsavam emerged as a visual spectacle for devotees.

Temple committees ensured smooth darshan by setting up pavilions and organised queue lines. Drinking water and food were provided to devotees who arrived in large numbers from various parts of the district, lending a vibrant spiritual atmosphere to the celebrations. Former MLA Koneru Konappa and his wife took part in the pujas at the Shiva Mallanna temple in Isgaon. District Superintendent of Police Nitika Pant, accompanied by her father, offered special prayers at the Wankidi Shiva temple and later reviewed the police security arrangements to ensure peaceful conduct of the festival.

Special abhishekams, Maha Rudrabhishekams and Lingodbhava pujas were performed at several temples, while bhajans and night-long vigil programmes marked the solemn observance of the sacred festival.