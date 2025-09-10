NCDC team visits Turakapalem

Guntur: The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) team visited Turakapalem village of Guntur mandal on Tuesday. They enquired about the causes for reported deaths and reviewed prevention measures.

The NCDC team joint director Dr Hemalata and Dr Praveen in coordination with the local medical staff, inquired about the causes of deaths and other related health conditions.

They said if they found abnormalities in blood test reports, if necessary, they are sent to the GGH for scanning and better treatment.

Guntur Medical College SPM and private hospital doctors examined the case sheets of the patients and started the process to find the reasons for the deaths in the village.

They collected water and food samples from houses, distributed medicines, and issued necessary suggestions and advice. They said advanced laboratory tests will be conducted wherever required.

The Guntur Medical College’s SPM team, and communicable disease specialists from Government Hospital, also joined in verifying the reported causes of death.

The team carried out IEC awareness campaigns in the village, explained hygiene practices, ensured safe drinking water, and educated villagers about precautions. They instructed Village Secretariats to continuously monitor suspected cases. According to the statement released by the district collector S Nagalakshmi, between August 31 and September 9, as many as 415 samples were collected from the village. From August 21 to September 7, a total of 7 deaths occurred (2 confirmed, 5 suspected). So far, 6 people have been discharged from hospitals, one remains under treatment. Currently, all are reported to be safe.

The health department, in coordination with the village secretariats (Sanitation, Public Health, and Rural Water Supply), has undertaken preventive measures. About 2.5 km of drainage clearing was completed, water chlorination was done, garbage removal activities were carried out, and special cleaning of houses was taken up.

The Rural Development Department supplied 28 tankers with 4,000 litres each and 5 tankers with 12,000 litres each of clean drinking water, along with distribution of 650 water bubble cans to households.