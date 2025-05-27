NDA govt burdened people with Rs 784 cr house tax: CPM

Vijayawada: The coalition government, during its one-year rule, has burdened the urban citizens with hike in property tax (house tax) amounting to Rs 784 crore, criticised CPM State executive committee member Ch Babu Rao.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Babu Rao said the coalition government is following the footsteps of former YSRCP government to impose tax burden on the people. Moreover, the government initiated a survey in 123 cities and towns across the State in order to increase house tax on 40 lakh homes.

He regretted that the coalition government broke its promise made in the election manifesto, which assured the citizens that value-based house tax system would be abolished. Babu Rao took strong exception to the imposition of penalty up to 100 per cent on the houses of the poor and middleclass people in the guise of unauthorised construction.

‘The people are burdened with Rs 15,485 crore in the name of electricity adjustment charges in addition to the burden of enhanced house tax. Instead of providing basic amenities in urban areas like drinking water, drainage, sanitation, and roads, it is atrocious to undertake a fresh survey to increase taxes on a war footing within a month.’ Moreover, the coalition parties are more focused on defections and intimidation for mayoral and chairman posts than providing amenities for urban citizens, he added. It’s lamentable that property tax is completely waived and concessions are given to Adani and other corporate companies, while house tax burdens are placed on the poor and middle-class, he pointed out.

The CPM leader suggested that TDP leaders and people’s representatives must discuss and abolish electricity burdens and house tax hikes in Mahanadu. If the survey for house tax hike is not stopped, the CPM and citizen organisations will launch a State-wide agitation, Babu Rao warned.