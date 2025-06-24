NDA govt fulfilled major poll promises despite odds: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday maintained that the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh implemented majority of promises made during the 2024 elections despite challenges, while announcing that the state achieved a remarkable economic growth rate of 12.02 per cent in the first year of his governance, securing the second position nationwide.

Speaking at the ‘Suparipalana Toli Adugu’ (First step towards good governance) programme, marking his government's first successful year in office, here, Naidu termed the proposed Rs 80,000-crore Polavaram-Banakacherla project, aimed at utilising Godavari waters, as a gamechanger for Andhra Pradesh and said it would benefit both the Telugu states. He stated that the much-delayed Polavaram project would be completed by either June or December 2027.

The Chief Minister attributed the phenomenal success on the state’s economic front to the strong cooperation and unity among the coalition partners - Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Listing out major milestones in the last one year, he explained the rapid strides in digital governance, stating that the NDA government introduced WhatsApp governance, providing 503 government services to citizens on the popular digital platform. He said that 703 services would be available on the digital platform by August 15.

The Chief Minister stated that for the first time in the country, government data was available on the cloud, a testament to the state's digital transformation and smart governance initiatives.

Through a comprehensive Power Point presentation, the Chief Minister contrasted the achievements of the NDA government with the failures of the previous YSRCP administration. He announced that free travel for women would be launched on August 15, and on the same day, financial assistance would be provided to auto-rickshaw drivers.

Issuing a stern warning to anti-social elements, Naidu declared that it would be the "last day" for ganja peddlers if caught. He emphasised that the government would not tolerate anyone attempting to disrupt law and order or engage in criminal activities under the guise of political activities.

He reiterated the government's commitment to the safety and security of women and to restoring public confidence in a “Happy Andhra Pradesh”.

The Chief Minister also called for a collective mission to achieve Swarnandhra vision. He urged bureaucrats to lead with integrity and innovation, public representatives to set examples through policies, employees to deliver services efficiently, and citizens to actively participate in wealth creation.

Expressing the government’s commitment to decentralized development, he announced plans to develop Rayalaseema as a technology hub and appealed to officials to adopt smart work to ensure the success of ‘YogaAndhra’.

Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, in his speech, said that the NDA coalition would rule Andhra Pradesh for the next 15-20 years.

“Some are expressing apprehensions that what will happen if YSRCP comes back to power. But there is no chance for that as the NDA coalition will rule AP for the next 15-20 years,” he stated.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh said that people went through painful destruction during the previous YSRCP government.

“June 4, 2024, was a historic day on which people won in Andhra Pradesh, not the NDA,” he said, referring to the NDA’s massive victory in the AP Assembly polls on that day. The NDA government assumed charge on June 12, 2024.