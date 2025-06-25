NDMA team reviews disaster preparedness

Rajamahendravaram: Joint Advisor of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Naval Prakash stated that tours are being conducted across districts as part of an initiative to closely examine and discuss the implementation of disaster-related decisions made at the central and state levels. These efforts aim to prevent loss of life or property during disasters or natural calamities.

On Tuesday, a three-member NDMA team from New Delhi visited the East Godavari district Collectorate in Rajamahendravaram and held a review meeting with district officials. The discussions focused on the functioning of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the newly proposed SDMA 2025 model framework.

Naval Prakash explained that the purpose of the visit was to evaluate the district-level disaster management mechanisms, analyse challenges faced during previous operations, and develop a future action plan to avoid recurring lapses. He said that the current draft proposals are based on recommended revisions to the 2005 guidelines and emphasised the importance of field-level consultation. He further mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed officials to develop action plans tailored to local conditions to prevent casualties and damages during disasters.

Prakash said that while national-level guidelines are important, only contextually suitable proposals should be implemented effectively at the local level.

He also noted that under the 15th Finance Commission, there is a mandate to establish a CSR fund comprising 2% of profits from industries earning Rs 200 crore and 5% from those earning Rs 500 crore, recommending awareness and participation from relevant companies.

He added that the effective implementation of disaster management frameworks and proposals at the district level plays a key role in the success of national and state-level initiatives. The draft NDMS 2025 proposals were presented to officials through a PowerPoint presentation.

He called for greater public participation in disaster management and urged citizens to stay informed through the “SACHET” mobile app. While around 15 lakh people in the district have mobile connectivity, only 526 have downloaded the app, he pointed out, recommending widespread promotion to encourage more downloads. Joint East Godavari ZP Chairman Vipparti Venugopala Rao said that necessary measures are being taken by various departments during disasters and that the state government is sending early warnings via mobile messages. He said that this process helps prevent loss of life, property, and livestock. However, he expressed concern over the recurring damage to fertile lands during floods and stressed the need for protective measures. He suggested that instead of department-wise actions, an integrated disaster response plan would be more effective.

District Joint Collector S Chinna Ramudu said that DDMA meetings are held every three months and highlighted the need for funds to improve infrastructure for disaster management in newly formed districts. Officials also brought to the committee’s attention the stalled construction of a bridge in the flood-prone Mulakallanka village located in the Godavari riverbed. NDMA team members-- Under Secretary Abhishek Biswas, Senior Consultant Abhinav Valya, District Revenue Officer T Sitarama Murthy, Special Deputy Collector D Bhaskar Reddy, DSP (Disaster Management) CH Peter, and officials from the Revenue, Agriculture, DRDA, Water Resources, Fire, Police, and Panchayati Raj departments participated in this meeting.