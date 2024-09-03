NDRF Supplies Food to Flood Victims in Helicopter

In a swift response to the devastating floods triggered by heavy rains from a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has launched an extensive relief operation in Vijayawada. Equipped with helicopters, NDRF teams are airlifting food, drinking water, and essential supplies to areas severely affected by the inundation.





Central forces and district administration officials are collaborating closely with the NDRF, ensuring that relief efforts reach the most vulnerable populations. As floodwaters continue to rise, the immediate distribution of food and water has become a critical necessity for the displaced residents.









Local authorities have expressed gratitude for the coordination between various agencies, emphasizing the importance of timely support for flood victims. The aerial supply operations are complemented by ground teams working tirelessly to assess the damage and provide assistance where it is needed most.



As the situation evolves, officials remain vigilant, ready to adapt their response to meet the ongoing challenges posed by the flood crisis. The commitment to supporting the affected communities remains steadfast during this challenging time.

