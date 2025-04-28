Need for revival of libraries stressed

Vijayawada: MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad attended as the chief guest at the state-level conference organised by Andhra Pradesh Library Revival Movement Forum here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA advised the parents and teachers to encourage children and students to develop an interest in reading, language and knowledge, and efforts should be made to ensure they visit libraries.

He said that libraries in rural areas are closing down at a higher rate than in urban areas. He announced that the construction of a historical library in the Amaravati capital region will commence soon.

However, he recalled that Education Minister Lokesh has assured the development of the mother tongue and libraries in the Legislative Assembly.

Former MLCs Vithapu Bala Subrahmanyam and KS Lakshmana Rao demanded the allocation of a dedicated ministry for libraries. They reminded that those preparing for higher education and competitive exams like civil services primarily utilise libraries.

Forum’s president Valluru Sivaprasad said that the library movement began in Vijayawada and the revival movement is now starting from here.

Library science expert Raavi Sharada recalled that a century ago, visionaries like Gadicharla Hari Sarvotthama Rao and Ayyanki believed libraries were essential for knowledge, not just temples and shrines.

They established the Library Association and published a monthly magazine called Library Sarvasvam.

Resolutions passed at the conference included filling vacant posts in libraries, providing matching grants to the Raja Rammohan Library Foundation, naming libraries after pioneers of the library movement, purchasing books through the Madhyamika Siksha Abhiyan, directly allocating the 8 per cent cess to the library organisation, establishing a dedicated library ministry, setting up libraries in high schools and colleges, and making Telugu a mandatory second language in intermediate courses.

At the event, a compilation of essays titled ‘Grandhalaya Vijnanam,’ published by the forum, was released by prominent educationist Dr Parimi and Buddha Prasad.

As part of the conference, discussions were held on topics such as educational institutions and libraries, the necessity of reading in the technological era, district libraries’ issues and reconstruction, and the importance of public libraries and literature, with participation from writers and intellectuals.

Lakshmaiah, Venkata Narayana, Manohar Naidu, G Lakshmi, Katragadda Swarupa Rani, Manchikanti, Arasam Arun Kumar, Paruchuri Ajay Kumar, Jyothi Sri, L Venkateswara Rao, BN Sagar, Channapragada Sharma, V Krishnakumari, Chalapaka Prakash, B Jayaprakash, Kopparthi Rambabu, and others participated.